Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 4,712 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.24. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

