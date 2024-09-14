Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 49,787 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,787 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $74.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

