Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 5,768 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $81,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.45 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

