Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 85,487 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,487 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 59,860 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on GEHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

