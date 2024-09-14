Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock valued at $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,582.58.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,868.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,680.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,432.77. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $811.99 and a 52 week high of $1,886.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

