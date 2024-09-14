Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,121 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 67,124 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

MCD opened at $296.55 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.80. The company has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.37.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

