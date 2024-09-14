ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $7.75. ADF Group shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 23,926 shares.
ADF Group Stock Up 13.5 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
About ADF Group
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ADF Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.