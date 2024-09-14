Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,712.69

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,712.69 ($35.47) and traded as high as GBX 2,900 ($37.92). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,897 ($37.88), with a volume of 597,726 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,756.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,712.69. The firm has a market cap of £8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,211.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,641.22%.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,018 ($39.47) per share, with a total value of £120,720 ($157,865.83). Corporate insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

