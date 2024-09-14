AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 1,675 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 9,100.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $210.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,205. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

