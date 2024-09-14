AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 139,550 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after purchasing an additional 129,585 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Liberty Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%.

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.