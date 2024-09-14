AGF Management Ltd. Buys 129 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $9,682,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% in the first quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $155,185,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $9,513,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $3,700,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $697.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

