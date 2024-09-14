AGF Management Ltd. Buys 639 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 347,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1,896.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE FCN opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.03 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average is $215.68.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.