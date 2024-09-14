AGF Management Ltd. Buys 946 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AON by 11.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $347.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $352.49.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

