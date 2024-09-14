AGF Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CMS Energy by 320.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,880,000 after buying an additional 742,390 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

