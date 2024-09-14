AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.60.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.7 %

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $258.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.95. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $188.24 and a twelve month high of $261.62.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

