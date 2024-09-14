AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Alkermes worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Alkermes by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.