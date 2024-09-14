AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRB. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 220.05% and a net margin of 16.49%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 9,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $613,166.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,332,168.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares in the company, valued at $38,860,656.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,902 shares of company stock valued at $9,455,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

