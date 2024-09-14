AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after buying an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,725,000 after buying an additional 250,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,900,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

THG stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.03 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $252,889.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.