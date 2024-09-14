AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

