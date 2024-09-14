AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Crane NXT worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Crane NXT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

