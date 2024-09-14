AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 2.6 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.