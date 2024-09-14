AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $449,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,352,000 after buying an additional 221,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTW. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $290.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.95 and a 200-day moving average of $268.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $202.72 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.