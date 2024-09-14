AGF Management Ltd. Has $2.57 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of OHI stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $252.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

