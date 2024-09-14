AGF Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. CLSA began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

