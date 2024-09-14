AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after buying an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,745,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,559,000 after purchasing an additional 102,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $17,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Monday, September 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

