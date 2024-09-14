AGF Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 32.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SNA opened at $280.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $249.84 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $336,788.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,804 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.