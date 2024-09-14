AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 12,063 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of agilon health worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,846,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,086,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,284,000 after buying an additional 116,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,902,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

