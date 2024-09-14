AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 35,749 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter worth $2,482,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 73.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Flowserve from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $46.64 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.