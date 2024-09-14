AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 40,044 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,818.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $56.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

