AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,803,000 after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,307,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after purchasing an additional 96,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

