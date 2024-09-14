AGF Management Ltd. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $368.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

