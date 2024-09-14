AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 468.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.15. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $416.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

