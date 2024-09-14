AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 468.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
RLI Stock Performance
RLI stock opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.15. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $155.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.41.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RLI
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.