AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $27.40 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

