AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,071.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

