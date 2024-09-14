AGF Management Ltd. Sells 1,196 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ADC opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

