AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,993 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

