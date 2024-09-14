AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,097 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $52,845,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $5,137,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 85,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

AXS opened at $77.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.