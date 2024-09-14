AGF Management Ltd. Sells 5,079 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,946,000 after buying an additional 56,442 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,625,000 after buying an additional 377,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after buying an additional 237,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,646,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $83,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

