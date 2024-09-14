AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $95,764,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock valued at $36,122,740. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $188.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.04. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.16 and a fifty-two week high of $191.33. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.