AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.54

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and traded as high as $21.66. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.
AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.
