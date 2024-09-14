Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aldebaran Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADBRF opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. Aldebaran Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Aldebaran Resources Company Profile
