Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 396,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,406 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,197,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3,647.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 127,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,978,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $243.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.08 and its 200-day moving average is $266.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

