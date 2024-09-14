Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 35,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 99,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 1.4 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

