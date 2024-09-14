Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Trading Down 9.6%

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31. Approximately 40,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 30,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 9.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

