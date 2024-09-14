Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.49.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

