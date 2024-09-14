Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by CV Advisors LLC

CV Advisors LLC lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 5.4% of CV Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

