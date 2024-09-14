American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 212,886 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,886 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.22% of AptarGroup worth $113,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4,983.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $152.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.36 and a 52-week high of $153.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,104,287 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

