American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 23,576 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 832,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Simon Property Group worth $126,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.02 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.59.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.46%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group
In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.44.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.