American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 531,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,526 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $127,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,394,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,986,000 after buying an additional 111,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after purchasing an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $277.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.