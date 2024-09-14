American Century Companies Inc. Buys 11,487 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $111,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

